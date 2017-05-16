Breaking News Bar
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Thursday, May 18, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Clouds and sun, warm;83;67;SSW;19;53%;59%;7

Auburn;Partly sunny;85;66;S;19;55%;58%;7

Bloomington;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;19;49%;61%;7

Columbus;Partly sunny;87;69;S;19;51%;60%;7

Eagle Creek;Clouds and sun, warm;85;68;SSW;19;48%;61%;7

Elkhart;Clouds and sun, warm;85;67;S;17;52%;63%;6

Evansville;Clouds and sun;87;69;SSW;19;48%;60%;6

Fort Wayne;Clouds and sun, warm;85;68;S;19;55%;59%;7

Gary;Periods of sun, warm;85;67;SSW;18;46%;33%;6

Goshen;Partly sunny, warm;85;67;S;17;54%;63%;6

Huntingburg;Windy with some sun;85;67;SSW;19;54%;60%;7

Indianapolis;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;19;51%;61%;6

Knox;Partly sunny;85;66;S;17;50%;62%;6

Kokomo;Clouds and sun, warm;86;67;S;19;52%;60%;6

Lafayette;Periods of sun, warm;85;65;SSW;17;55%;61%;6

Muncie;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;SSW;19;49%;58%;7

Peru;Warm with some sun;85;67;S;19;60%;61%;6

Shelbyville;Windy with some sun;87;69;S;19;52%;60%;7

South Bend;Periods of sun, warm;85;63;SSW;19;51%;64%;6

Terre Haute;Clouds and sun, warm;85;67;SSW;19;51%;63%;8

Warsaw;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;S;19;56%;62%;6

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

