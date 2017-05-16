IN Forecast for Thursday, May 18, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Clouds and sun, warm;83;67;SSW;19;53%;59%;7
Auburn;Partly sunny;85;66;S;19;55%;58%;7
Bloomington;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;19;49%;61%;7
Columbus;Partly sunny;87;69;S;19;51%;60%;7
Eagle Creek;Clouds and sun, warm;85;68;SSW;19;48%;61%;7
Elkhart;Clouds and sun, warm;85;67;S;17;52%;63%;6
Evansville;Clouds and sun;87;69;SSW;19;48%;60%;6
Fort Wayne;Clouds and sun, warm;85;68;S;19;55%;59%;7
Gary;Periods of sun, warm;85;67;SSW;18;46%;33%;6
Goshen;Partly sunny, warm;85;67;S;17;54%;63%;6
Huntingburg;Windy with some sun;85;67;SSW;19;54%;60%;7
Indianapolis;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;19;51%;61%;6
Knox;Partly sunny;85;66;S;17;50%;62%;6
Kokomo;Clouds and sun, warm;86;67;S;19;52%;60%;6
Lafayette;Periods of sun, warm;85;65;SSW;17;55%;61%;6
Muncie;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;SSW;19;49%;58%;7
Peru;Warm with some sun;85;67;S;19;60%;61%;6
Shelbyville;Windy with some sun;87;69;S;19;52%;60%;7
South Bend;Periods of sun, warm;85;63;SSW;19;51%;64%;6
Terre Haute;Clouds and sun, warm;85;67;SSW;19;51%;63%;8
Warsaw;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;S;19;56%;62%;6
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Forecast