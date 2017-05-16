Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/16/2017 10:56 PM

Police: Drunken driving suspect had lizard in bra

Associated Press
TAUNTON, Mass. -- Police in Massachusetts say a bearded dragon lizard was turned over to animal control after a woman suspected of drunken driving revealed she had the animal stuffed in her bra.

Taunton police said in a Facebook post that the 39-year-old woman had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit Tuesday when she drove off the road, smashing into several mailboxes. Police say, despite the fact that the air bags were deployed and all four tires were flattened, the driver asked officers to call a tow truck so she could be on her way.

Police say a male passenger was also taken into custody after being tackled by an officer who saw what appeared to be a handgun in the man's waistband. It was determined to be a pellet gun.

