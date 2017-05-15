Celtics power past Wizards in Game 7, 115-105

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, drives past Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, drives against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the third quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives past Washington Wizards guard John Wall during the third quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris fights for a rebound against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, rear, during the third quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, shoots against Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown during the third quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrates his basket against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates his basket with Jae Crowder, left, during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates his basket during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, right, shoots as Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk defends during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris grimaces after landing on the floor during the third quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) celebrates his basket with guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics fans cheer as guard Isaiah Thomas runs up court after a made basket during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guards Isaiah Thomas (4) and Marcus Smart (36) celebrate with center Kelly Olynyk (41) after Olynyk sank a basket during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) drives against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives against Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas speak on the court after Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. The Celtics won 115-105 to advance to the Eastern Conference championship series. Associated Press

Fans congratulate Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas after Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. The Celtics won 115-105 to advance to the Eastern Conference championship series. Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks over Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr., front, and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, behind, contend for a rebound during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) and Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk, left, fight for a rebound during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk, right, appeals to referee Monty McCutchen (13) during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, left, applauds from the sideline during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, center, drives between Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, left, and center Al Horford during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas speak on the court after Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. The Celtics won 115-105 to advance to the Eastern Conference championship series. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas makes a pass while sprawled on the floor as Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr., top, defends during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, delivers a pass as Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder defends during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas ends up on his back after a collision during the first quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shouts from the sideline during the first quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley launches a three point shot during the first quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots between Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, and Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) during the first quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is introduced before Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guards Isaiah Thomas (4) and Marcus Smart (36) celebrate with center Kelly Olynyk (41) after Olynyk sank a basket during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, goes down with the ball as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart defends during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Isaiah Thomas said he didn't feel any pressure entering the first Game 7 of his career.

His play backed up his confidence and with the help of Kelly Olynyk and the Boston Celtics bench, Thomas earned the biggest win of his career.

Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points and the Celtics used a big fourth quarter to outlast the Washington Wizards 115-105 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night.

"I knew it would be a big time game tonight. I knew it wouldn't be easy at all," Thomas said. "And we came out on top."

Led by Olynyk the Celtics got a huge lift from their bench, outscoring their Wizards' counterparts 48-5. Boston also connected on 11 3-pointers, including 8 of 13 in the second half.

"We needed it," Olynyk said. "That's a tough team that we played seven tough games against and they can score. We needed to help out the starters, help out Isaiah."

Boston advances to the Eastern Conference finals, where it will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Wednesday. It's the Celtics first appearance in the conference finals since 2012.

"What a special opportunity to get a chance to compete against them," Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

For Thomas it serves as the ultimate validation for a team that many felt was unworthy of the conference's top seed. It also marked the latest big performance by Thomas, in a playoff run that began in the haze of his younger sister's death in a car accident. The 28-year-old All-Star has called the basketball court his sanctuary, and he continues to credit his teammates for giving him the strength to perform at a high level.

"That says a lot about the team we are and we believe in each other," Thomas said. "The game wasn't always what we wanted it to be and it wasn't a perfect game. But we kept going and stayed the course."

Bradley Beal led the Wizards - which was playing it its first Game 7 since 1979 - with 38 points, including 24 in the second half.

"I don't care how well I played," Beal said afterward. "I don't care if I played bad. The end result...The only thing that matters is getting a win."

Otto Porter added 20 points. John Wall and Markieff Morris each finished with 18. But Washington also had 15 turnovers, leading to 17 Celtics' points.

Boston trailed 76-72 late in the third quarter before ending the period on a 13-3 spurt . The run grew to 22-5 in the opening minutes of the fourth as the Celtics' lead became 94-81.

But Washington quickly responded, scoring seven straight in just 51 seconds to get back within six.

Washington stayed close as Beal continued to score, including a four-point play . But Olynyk then took over. He scored 11 of 13 points for Boston as the Celtics stretched their advantage to 110-100.

"He just made shots," Marcin Gortat said of Olynyk. "He was the difference today - a huge difference."

Brooks played Beal and Wall 46 and 45 minutes, respectively, but said it was necessary to try to stay in the game.

"I knew it would come down to the last six minutes of the game," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. "They had that little run at the start of the fourth quarter."

The Celtics had the largest lead of the first half at 10-2, but that gap was quickly erased by Washington as Boston started to accumulate fouls.

Marcus Smart, Amir Johnson and Olynyk all were whistled for three fouls in the opening 24 minutes, though Smart did inject some life into a second unit that outscored their Wizards' counterparts 19-5.

Wall and Beal each were beneficiaries scoring eight and nine points, respectively in the second quarter to help the Wizards take a two-point lead into halftime.

"It's tough. We came out here Game 7 and gave everything we had. Just came up short," Wall said. "Our goal was to get to Eastern Conference finals and we came up one game short. So it's a not a satisfied season to me."

TIP-INS

Wizards: Dropped to 6-4 all-time in Game 7s. ... Still have not reached a conference final since 1979. ... Outrebounded the Celtics 43-31.

Celtics: Improved to 22-8 all-time in Game 7s and 19-4 all-time at home. ...Outscored the Wizards 58-40 in the paint. ... Lost season series to Cleveland 3-1.

HOME COURT DOMINANCE

The Wizards came up short of becoming the first team in this matchup to win on the opponent's home floor in 2016-17. All 11 meetings this season (four in regular-season and seven postseason) were claimed by the home team.

