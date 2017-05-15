Breaking News Bar
 
5/15/2017

Chao on infrastructure: Trump plan out in weeks

Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says President Donald Trump's plan to rebuild America's infrastructure will be released in a few weeks, and it will include $200 billion in taxpayer money.

She told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Monday that the investment will be used to "leverage" some $1 trillion in private investments over a decade. Chao added that Trump's "vision" for the plan will be out in a few weeks and includes input from 16 federal agencies.

Trump has pledged to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, a subject that appeared ripe for bipartisan compromise. A Pew Research Center survey released just after the November election showed voters for both Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton concurred that America's road and bridges are a big problem.

