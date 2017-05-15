Breaking News Bar
 
Central Illinois man dies when canoe capsizes on river

Associated Press
SPRING BAY, Ill. -- Authorities say a central Illinois man is dead after his canoe capsized on the Illinois River in a fishing accident.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qnL1Tv) 24-year-old Zachary Mayfield of Spring Bay was pronounced dead Sunday. An autopsy by the Woodford County Coroner determined the cause of death was drowning.

Mayfield and a friend were fishing without lifejackets late Saturday when one stood up. The canoe capsized and Mayfield fell into the water.

Officials with the Peoria Fire Department say the friend tried to save Mayfield but failed. The friend called authorities after swimming to shore.

Mayfield's body was found Sunday morning.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

