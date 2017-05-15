Breaking News Bar
 
Military unrest, gunfire paralyze city areas in Ivory Coast

Associated Press
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast -- Gunfire and continued threats by mutinous soldiers in several cities in Ivory Coast has led banks, schools and businesses to close amid fears of fighting.

Former rebels who joined the army and demand bonuses promised in January shot gunfire into the air, taking over strategic parts of Yamoussoukro, San-Pedro, Bouake and Abidjan Monday.

The army chief of staff said Sunday a military operation was in progress to combat the mutinous soldiers, calling on them to disarm.

Violence by some of the soldiers involved in a January mutiny for higher pay began Friday, a day after Ivorian television broadcast their colleagues meeting with the president and dropping their demand for bonuses.

One person was killed Sunday when the mutinous soldiers used guns to disperse residents protesting their violence in Bouake.

