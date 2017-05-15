Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Auditor fined over campaign reports filed as House member

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois State Board of Elections has imposed a $5,000 fine on a defunct campaign fundraising account linked to Auditor General Frank Mautino.

The board voted 6-2 Monday to fine the committee for refusing to turn over records involving the longtime House Democrat appointed auditor in October 2015.

The board sought documents explaining more than $400,000 in expenses to a Spring Valley gas station and a local bank over 17 years.

Mautino attorney Anthony Jacob says the Mautino campaign account has been closed for a year and there's no one to turn over records.

David Cooke of Streator brought the complaint. His attorney says the board should do more and no one will ever pay the fine because the committee's closed.

Board members suggested Cooke urge action by criminal prosecutors.

