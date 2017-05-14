Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 5/14/2017 12:02 PM

Fognini wins to set up meeting with Murray in Rome

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Russia's Maria Sharapova prepares to hit the ball during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

    Russia's Maria Sharapova prepares to hit the ball during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Russia's Maria Sharapova looks up during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

    Russia's Maria Sharapova looks up during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Russia's Maria Sharapova poses during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

    Russia's Maria Sharapova poses during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Russia's Maria Sharapova looks up during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

    Russia's Maria Sharapova looks up during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROME -- Fabio Fognini breezed past countryman Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-3 Sunday in the first round of the Italian Open to set up a meeting with top-ranked and defending champion Andy Murray.

Fognini required just 70 minutes to dismiss Berrettini, a fellow Italian and a wild card who was making his ATP tour debut.

Also, John Isner defeated 14th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Isner served twice to stay in the match in the second set. The 23rd-ranked American will next play Florian Mayer or qualifier Thiago Monteiro.

Also, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Donald Young of the United States 6-3, 6-3 and Jiri Vezely of the Czech Republic eliminated Daniel Evans of Britain 6-3, 6-1.

Murray and the other top seven seeded players have first-round byes.

Women's play begins Monday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account