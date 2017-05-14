Warriors rally for 113-111 win after Spurs lose Leonard

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) drives against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gestures during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is congratulated by forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and forward David Lee (10) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons (17) is fouled by Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, top, during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball in front of San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green, right, is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) defends a shot attempt by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown, right, gestures next to forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom center, is fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons (17) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry scored 40 points and hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from way down after Kawhi Leonard was lost to an ankle injury to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-111 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Draymond Green gave Golden State the lead for good on a three-point play after the Warriors trailed by as many as 25 points.

Leonard left in the third quarter after he re-injured his left ankle, and the Warriors capitalized with an 18-0 run.

Kevin Durant scored 10 straight points during a key fourth-quarter stretch on the way to 34 points, while Zaza Pachulia had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Leonard had 26 points and eight rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge delivered another clutch playoff performance with 28 points and eight boards.

Somehow, these unusually careless, cold-shooting Warriors found a way to keep their unblemished postseason record alive at 9-0.

Game 2 in the series is Tuesday night back at Oracle Arena.

Curry scored 19 points in the third quarter and went 7 for 16 on 3s and 14 of 26 overall.

Leonard first went down after stepping on a teammate's foot along the bench after taking a shot. Pachulia later slid into him as he came down from shooting and Leonard fell into the Spurs bench, grabbing his ankle.

Losing Leonard could be a story of this series. He shot 7 of 13 in 23 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws.

He sat out Game 6 of the last round against Houston, a 39-point, series-clinching win on Thursday, after injuring the ankle in a Game 5 overtime victory.

Durant has repeatedly spoken of elevating his game when it matters most - and wow did he do it at the very moment the Warriors needed a huge lift on their home floor.

His 3-pointer with 7:53 to play got Golden State within 94-88, then he drove to his left and right by Kyle Anderson for an emphatic one-handed slam the next possession to ignite a deafening sellout crowd. Durant hit another 3 at the 6:10 mark and a jumper the next time down before Shaun Livingston's driving dunk.

Gregg Popovich lost to good friend and old pupil Mike Brown, filling in as Warriors acting coach for the ailing Steve Kerr - who played for Popovich.

Yet for much of the afternoon, the Spurs outplayed the mighty Warriors on both ends of the floor. They crashed the offensive glass as they so like to do - something Golden State stressed all week - going right at defenders in the paint and forcing the Warriors into tough shots. Even the open looks weren't falling.

The Warriors missed their initial five 3-point tries before Curry hit 5:05 before halftime to ignite a stunned-into-silence sellout crowd as Golden State got within 46-32.

The next sequence the Spurs managed three offensive rebounds before scoring.

San Antonio had six steals among the Warriors' initial nine turnovers and Golden State wasn't getting the kind of easy shots it was used to going almost untested the first two rounds.

Even when the Warriors did things right the Spurs answered.

Kerr watched the game from behind the scenes in the arena a day after returning to the practice floor for the first time in more than three weeks.

"He's gone through hell," Popovich said pregame. "I'm sure most people don't really know, and I'll leave that to him to describe as much as he wants to describe. But it's been very difficult for him. He's shown a lot of courage getting through what he's gone through."

TIP-INS

Spurs: Patty Mills, a college star at nearby Saint Mary's, struggled in place of the injured Tony Parker - out for the remainder of the playoffs with a leg injury. Mills shot 1 for 8 and missed all six of his 3-point tries for five points. "I don't want to talk too much about Patty Mills because the more good things I say the more we're going to have to pay him," Popovich cracked before the game. ... Pau Gasol picked up two quick fouls and his third 5:18 before halftime.

Warriors: Green received his second technical of the postseason when he celebrated a third-quarter steal and referee Marc Davis penalized him. ... Golden State's 16 points in the first were its lowest-scoring quarter of the postseason. ... Andre Iguodala was limited by a sore left knee.

POP OFF

Asked pregame whether the state of the world distracts him, Popovich went off again - without ever using President Donald Trump's name.

"Absolutely," he said.

Then, Pop popped off.

"It's got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election. It's got to do with the way one individual conducts himself and that's embarrassing," the coach said. "It's dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be, but for this individual he's in a game show. And everything that happens begins and ends with him, not with our people or our country. Every time he talks about those things that's just a ruse. That's just disingenuous, cynical and fake."

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball