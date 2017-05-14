Monaco routs Lille 4-0 to effectively seal French title

hello

Monaco's Bernardo Silva, right, celebrates with teammates Kylian MBappe, center and Radamel Falcao, after scoring during a League One soccer match between Monaco and Lille, at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Sunday, May, 14 2017. Associated Press

Monaco's Bernardo Silva, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring during a League One soccer match between Monaco and Lille, at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Sunday, May, 14 2017. Associated Press

Monaco's Radamel Falcao, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a League One soccer match between Monaco and Lille, at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Sunday, May, 14 2017. Associated Press

Monaco's Radamel Falcao celebrates after scoring during a League One soccer match between Monaco and Lille, at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Sunday, May, 14 2017. Associated Press

Monaco's Radamel Falcao celebrates after scoring during a League One soccer match between Monaco and Lille, at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Sunday, May, 14 2017. Associated Press

Monaco's players celebrate after defeating Lille during a League One soccer match between Monaco and Lille, at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Sunday, May, 14 2017. Associated Press

Monaco's players celebrate after defeating Lille during a League One soccer match between Monaco and Lille, at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Sunday, May, 14 2017. Associated Press

PARIS -- Monaco celebrated a century of league goals with a win that all but sealed the French title, beating Lille 4-0 on Sunday to leave defending champion Paris Saint-Germain needing a spectacular Monaco collapse.

Monaco leads by three points with a goal difference that is +17 better than that of PSG, and also has a game in hand. PSG needs to win its last match and hope Monaco loses its remaining two games by huge margins.

Top scorer Radamel Falcao scored twice and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva added one to make it 101 league goals and 153 in all competitions for Monaco.

Monaco can officially raise the trophy with a draw at home to Saint-Etienne on Wednesday - hardly a fearsome prospect.

PSG won 5-0 at Saint-Etienne on Sunday, with striker Edinson Cavani scoring twice to reach 35 league goals. Brazilian winger Lucas also got two and Germany winger Julian Draxler completed the scoring late on.

It was a sad farewell to fans for Saint-Etienne coach Christophe Galtier, taking charge of his 359th game and his last one at home before leaving at the end of the season.

The popular Galtier even got a sympathetic hug from PSG left back Maxwell, who set up Cavani's first goal after just two minutes with a pinpoint cross.

Over at Stade Louis II, Falcao headed in Thomas Lemar's cross from the left in the sixth minute to reach 20 league goals for the fourth time in his career. Last season, he got just one during a miserable loan spell at Premier League Chelsea.

The second goal came on the stroke of halftime.

Bernardo Silva fed forward Kylian Mbappe down the right, and the 18-year-old showed tremendous pace to surge past defender Franck Beria and then return the pass for Silva to thump home. After it went in, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim - normally a reserved character - jumped off the bench and pumped his fist vigorously as he shuffled along the touchline.

Job done - pretty much.

Mbappe turned provider again midway through the second half with a wonderful cushioned pass that Falcao volleyed home for his 30th goal in all competitions, and a late own-goal from defender Junior Alonso completed the rout.

"We don't have the trophy in our hands yet ... We'll celebrate the title with a great win on Wednesday," Monaco left back Benjamin Mendy said. "We have a great collective strength, and you can only enjoy yourself when you're in this team."

___

NICE 0, ANGERS 2

With third place already guaranteed, this was an inconsequential loss.

Nice slipped to its fourth defeat of the season as midfielder Cheikh Ndoye and striker Karl Toko Ekambi scored.

___

BORDEAUX 1, MARSEILLE 1

Even though this was only one point for Marseille, it was a huge result in the race for next season's Europa League.

Marseille is in fifth place, one point above Bordeaux, and with a comfortable-looking home game against 19th-placed Bastia next Saturday.

Uruguay striker Diego Rolan put Bordeaux ahead after two minutes.

Striker Bafetimbi Gomis struck his 19th league goal of the campaign on the hour mark after great work from winger Florian Thauvin.

Fittingly, they have been Marseille's two best players this season.

___

MONTPELLIER 1, LYON 3

How Lyon will miss Alexandre Lacazette if he's sold this summer.

Rated at around 55 million euros ($60 million), he scored twice to take his tally to 26 league goals and he also set up Nabil Fekir.

Lacazette needs two goals to both beat his career best and reach 100 league goals for Lyon, which could be a fitting farewell.

___

OTHER MATCHES

Nantes was in 19th place when Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao took charge in December.

After a resounding 4-1 win against Guingamp - with striker Emiliano Sala scoring twice - Nantes is seventh.

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima saved Andy Delort's late penalty as Metz drew 1-1 with mid-table Toulouse.

An extraordinary flying header from striker Giovanni Sio - who was at shoulder height of the defender when he nodded into the top corner -helped ninth-placed Rennes win 1-0 away to Caen and push the Normandy side into 17th.

Dijon climbed above Caen on goal difference and into 16th after beating last-placed Nancy 2-0 at home, with midfielder Frederic Sammaritano scoring and creating.

Bastia gave itself a chance by beating 18th-placed Lorient 2-0 at home, with veteran midfielder Gael Danic scoring with a brilliant lob from near the halfway line.