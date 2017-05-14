Breaking News Bar
 
Sad Mother's Day for family of slain Ohio nurse's aide

  • Emergency personnel arrive to the scene of a shooting outside Pine Kirk nursing home in Kirkersville, Ohio on Friday, May 12, 2017. Authorities say Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department, and two nursing home employees have been killed by a gunman who was later found dead inside the care facility. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

  • People hug as emergency personnel arrive to the scene of a shooting outside Pine Kirk nursing home in Kirkersville, Ohio on Friday, May 12, 2017. Authorities say Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department, and two nursing home employees have been killed by a gunman who was later found dead inside the care facility. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

  • Emergency personnel arrive to the scene of a shooting outside Pine Kirk nursing home in Kirkersville, Ohio on Friday, May 12, 2017. Authorities say Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department, and two nursing home employees have been killed by a gunman who was later found dead inside the care facility. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio -- The family of a 48-year-old mom of five children is in mourning this Mother's Day weekend, after her slaying at the Ohio nursing home where she was a nurse's aide.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qFMaJ7 ) that Cindy Krantz is being remembered as a kind person who loved her kids. She, nurse Marlina Medrano and Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario were killed in the Friday attack.

Chris Krantz says his wife had "a really big heart" and would give neighborhood kids ice cream and take them to Sunday school.

The attack occurred in Kirkersville, a village of some 500 residents, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus. Suspect Thomas Hartless was found dead inside the nursing home.

Authorities said Sunday they didn't immediately have any new information to release.

