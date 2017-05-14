Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/14/2017 9:52 PM

'Deadwood' actor Powers Booth dies at 68

  • FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2014 file photo, actor Powers Boothe attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" in Los Angeles. Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TVâs âDeadwood,â and in the movies âTombstone,â âSin Cityâ and âThe Avengers,â died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 68. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2012 file photo, Powers Boothe arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TVâs âDeadwood,â and in the movies âTombstone,â âSin Cityâ and âThe Avengers,â died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 68. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2012 file photo, Powers Boothe arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TVâs âDeadwood,â and in the movies âTombstone,â âSin Cityâ and âThe Avengers,â died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 68. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2014 file photo, actor Powers Boothe attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" in Los Angeles. Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TVâs âDeadwood,â and in the movies âTombstone,â âSin Cityâ and âThe Avengers,â died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 68. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," ''Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died. He was 68.

Boothe's publicist says he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Sunday.

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him "a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband."

The veteran actor won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones." He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in "Deadwood," the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in "Tombstone" and the corrupt senator in "Sin City."

A private service will be held in Texas where he was from.

