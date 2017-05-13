Bayer Leverkusen to appoint new coach for next season

hello

Cologne's Leonardo Bittencourt, right, cheers after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and 1. FC Cologne at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2017/ (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Leverkusen's Kai Havertz , right, and Cologne's Dominique Heintz challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and 1. FC Cologne in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2017. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN, Germany -- Bayer Leverkusen is not extending coach Tayfun Korkut's contract beyond the end of what has been a disappointing season for the club.

Leverkusen managing director Michael Schade says "football is a result-dependent sport and the results have not always been right, unfortunately."

Korkut, who took over from the sacked Roger Schmidt in March, has just one win from his 10 league games in charge.

Drawing with Cologne 1-1 in the Rhine derby on Saturday was his fifth draw, but it virtually assured Leverkusen of Bundesliga survival. Leverkusen is three points clear of Hamburg in the relegation zone with a far superior goal difference ahead of the final round.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller says "the last days and weeks were very difficult. I thanked Tayfun directly after the game."