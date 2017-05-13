Breaking News Bar
 
Outfielder Ian Happ called up by Cubs, makes majors debut

Associated Press
ST. LOUIS -- ST. LOUIS -- The Chicago Cubs bought the contract of Ian Happ from Triple-A Iowa and put the outfielder in the starting lineup against St. Louis for his major league debut.

The Cubs also optioned pitcher Felix Pena to Iowa on Saturday.

Chicago is short on outfielders, and Happ got the start in right field. NL MVP Kris Bryant missed his second game Saturday against the Cardinals with stomach flu. Right fielder Jason Heyward remains on the 10-day disabled list with a finger injury.

Happ is hitting .298 with nine home runs and 25 RBI in 26 games with Iowa. He was a first-round draft choice, No. 9 overall.

Pena made two relief appearances. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

Article Comments ()
