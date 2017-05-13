UCLA forward Mallory Pugh joins the Washington Spirit

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, United States' Mallory Pugh (2) controls the ball past Sweden's Caroline Seger during a quarterfinals match in the women's Olympic football tournament in Brasilia, Brazil. Pugh, who decided to leave UCLA earlier this year to pursue a professional career, has been acquired by the Washington Spirit of the National Womenâs Soccer League. Associated Press

Forward Mallory Pugh, who is leaving UCLA to pursue a professional career, has been acquired by the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League.

The 19-year-old Pugh recently became an allocated U.S. Soccer player. The federation allocates national team players throughout the league and pays their salaries, and the Spirit had the top spot in the distribution order.

"Being part of a professional team will allow me to grow and develop as a player, and I look forward to helping the Spirit win championships," Pugh said Saturday in a statement.

Pugh enrolled at UCLA last winter and took part in spring games, but she never played in a regular-season game for the Bruins. She was expected to embark on her freshman season in the fall.

Pugh has four goals in 22 matches with the U.S. national team since she scored in her international debut in January 2016.

She represented the United States at the Olympics last summer in Brazil and became the youngest American with an Olympic goal when she scored in the group stage against Colombia.

"We are thrilled with the addition of Mallory Pugh to the NWSL and excited to have her join the Washington Spirit," Amanda Duffy, managing director of operations for NWSL, said in a statement. "Mallory's a dynamic talent and one of the top young players in the world. We look forward to her continued development at the club and international levels in the years to come."

It is rare for female players in the United States to forgo college and turn pro. Lindsay Horan, who also plays for the national team, turned down a scholarship offer from North Carolina and signed with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Horan returned to United States last season and plays for the NWSL's Portland Thorns.

The NWSL, currently in its fifth year, is the top women's league in the United States.

"This is a monumental moment for our club and the NWSL," Spirit coach Jim Gabarra said. "We are extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to develop such a talented player."

Pugh is expected to join the Spirit on Tuesday and could make her debut as early as May 20 with the team hosts FC Kansas City.