IN Forecast for Monday, May 15, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Mostly sunny;77;56;NW;8;57%;46%;7

Auburn;Sunshine, a shower;76;52;ENE;6;58%;57%;7

Bloomington;Mostly sunny;81;57;SW;7;56%;8%;8

Columbus;Mostly sunny;82;58;WSW;7;54%;11%;8

Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny;80;57;WNW;8;51%;13%;7

Elkhart;Partly sunny;76;54;ENE;7;59%;14%;7

Evansville;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;SSW;6;49%;6%;8

Fort Wayne;Mostly sunny;78;53;ENE;7;57%;27%;7

Gary;Cooler in the p.m.;74;51;NNE;7;54%;7%;7

Goshen;Mostly sunny;76;54;ENE;8;61%;15%;7

Huntingburg;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;SSW;5;56%;5%;8

Indianapolis;Sunshine, pleasant;81;59;WSW;8;55%;12%;7

Knox;Mostly sunny;78;55;ENE;8;54%;11%;7

Kokomo;Nice with sunshine;80;56;ENE;9;57%;45%;7

Lafayette;Sunny and nice;79;55;NNW;7;58%;57%;8

Muncie;Mostly sunny;79;55;NW;10;54%;15%;7

Peru;Mostly sunny;80;56;NE;8;61%;11%;7

Shelbyville;Mostly sunny;82;59;WSW;8;54%;15%;8

South Bend;Mostly sunny;75;52;NNE;8;56%;12%;7

Terre Haute;Mostly sunny;82;56;SSE;8;53%;6%;8

Warsaw;Mostly sunny;77;54;ENE;7;59%;15%;7

