The Latest: Turkey among countries hit in cyberattack

LONDON -- The Latest on the global cyberattack (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The head of Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority or BTK says the nation was among those affected by the ransomware attack. Omer Fatih Sayan said the country's cyber security center is continuing operations against the malicious software.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Turkey tweeted that the "wannacry ransomware" is spread over Server Message Block flaws. The team asked users to update antivirus applications and not open suspicious phishing emails.

The effects of the attack on Turkey is unclear.

Citing a written statement by BTK, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said the cyberattack affected 74 countries, "including Turkey in a small way."

10:45 a.m.

Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

The attack, which locked up computers and held users' files for ransom, was believed the biggest of its kind ever recorded. Several cybersecurity firms said they had identified the malicious software behind the attack, which has apparently hit Russia the hardest.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Saturday that 45 public health organizations were hit, but she stressed that no patient data had been stolen.

Germany's national railway says departure and arrival display screens at its stations were affected Friday night, but there was no impact on train services.