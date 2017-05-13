Ameren creates site to help customers get info about outages

hello

ALTON, Ill. -- Ameren Illinois is making it easier for customers get more information about power outages.

The (Alton) Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2q06fIQ ) reports that Ameren Illinois has upgraded its outage map in an effort to help customers give and get information when they lose service. The company is making the site mobile friendly by making it available for downloading for Android and iPhones users.

The site will give customers information about outages throughout Illinois and Missouri and let them know where the outages were first reported and the number of customers without power. The site will also let customers know if a crew has been dispatched to the area and an estimate about when they can expect power to be restored.