posted: 5/12/2017 7:00 AM

Fiat Chrysler recalls 1M pickups for faulty software

  FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013 photo, the Dodge Ram truck logo appears on a sign at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler's U.S. division is recalling approximately 1 million trucks because of a potential software glitch that could be experienced during a vehicle rollover. The recall includes certain 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the U.S. It also affects about 216,007 vehicles in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region.

    FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013 photo, the Dodge Ram truck logo appears on a sign at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chryslerâs U.S. division is recalling approximately 1 million trucks because of a potential software glitch that could be experienced during a vehicle rollover. The recall includes certain 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the U.S. It also affects about 216,007 vehicles in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Fiat Chrysler is recalling approximately 1 million trucks in North America due to a software glitch that could prevent side air bags and seatbelts from deploying during a rollover.

The company's U.S. division said Friday that it is aware of one death, two injuries and two accidents that may be related to the problem.

The recall includes some 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups.

According to the company, after some trucks experience significant underbody impact, a computer module may incorrectly determine that one of its sensors has failed, temporarily disabling the side air bag and seat belt pretensioner. If the vehicle is turned off and then back on, those restraints become functional again.

The company plans to reprogram the software in effected vehicles.

