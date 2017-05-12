Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 5/12/2017 12:04 PM

Trustees OK no tuition increase for fall at Illinois State

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NORMAL, Ill. -- Incoming Illinois State University students this fall won't pay more to attend the school than last year's freshman class.

ISU trustees on Friday voted to hold tuition, fees and room-and-board rates steady for the 2017-2018 academic year. That means new undergraduate, full-time students from Illinois will pay $370.25 per credit hour in tuition. The new students will pay the rate through 2021.

The board's decision approves ISU President Larry Dietz's recommendation not calling for a tuition increase despite the ongoing Illinois budget impasse. He has said the goal is to provide a sense of stability for prospective students and their families and rebuild their confidence in the state. Illinois has gone nearly two years without a state budget amid lawmaker disagreements in Springfield.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account