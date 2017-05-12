Trustees OK no tuition increase for fall at Illinois State

hello

NORMAL, Ill. -- Incoming Illinois State University students this fall won't pay more to attend the school than last year's freshman class.

ISU trustees on Friday voted to hold tuition, fees and room-and-board rates steady for the 2017-2018 academic year. That means new undergraduate, full-time students from Illinois will pay $370.25 per credit hour in tuition. The new students will pay the rate through 2021.

The board's decision approves ISU President Larry Dietz's recommendation not calling for a tuition increase despite the ongoing Illinois budget impasse. He has said the goal is to provide a sense of stability for prospective students and their families and rebuild their confidence in the state. Illinois has gone nearly two years without a state budget amid lawmaker disagreements in Springfield.