5 immigrant women vie for Miss USA pageant title

LAS VEGAS -- Five of the contestants vying for the Miss USA title have a message to immigrant girls and women watching the pageant Sunday: Set goals, work hard and don't stay in the shadows.

They each immigrated to the U.S. at young ages as their families. The women, who are representing Florida, North Dakota, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey in the pageant, are all U.S. citizens.

They tell The Associated Press that they faced both challenges and opportunities as immigrants.

Their stories stand in stark contrast to the scandal that enveloped the pageant in 2015, when its then co-owner and now president Donald Trump offended Hispanics when he made anti-immigrant remarks in announcing his bid for the White House.

The pageant will be Sunday in Las Vegas.