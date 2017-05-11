Soccer weekend: What to watch in Europe's main leagues

Juventus' Dani Alves, left, and Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Juventus and Monaco in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, Sergio Ramos, center, and Lucas Vazquez wave to their fans after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Associated Press

Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci, front, celebrates after the Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Juventus and Monaco in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Juventus defeated Monaco by 2-1. Associated Press

Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, May 8, 2017. Associated Press

BERLIN -- What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe this weekend:

ENGLAND

Three games left, three points needed.

That's the task facing Chelsea in a Premier League title race it has dominated since November.

Chelsea's first opportunity to clinch the trophy comes at West Bromwich Albion on Friday. If Chelsea fails to win, Tottenham - seven points behind in second place - must beat Manchester United on Sunday to keep the race alive.

Chelsea's other two matches are at home to Watford and Sunderland.

The relegation battle could also be settled this weekend, with third-to-last Hull in danger of going down along with already-demoted Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Hull is one point behind Swansea. If Swansea beats Sunderland on Saturday, Hull must beat Crystal Palace away on Sunday to take the relegation fight to the final weekend.

- By Steve Douglas in Manchester, England.

ITALY

Juventus can take the first step toward a treble when it visits Roma on Sunday.

A draw at the capital side would be enough to hand Juventus an unprecedented sixth successive Serie A crown, with two matches to spare.

Defeat would leave it four points ahead of second-placed Roma and five ahead of Napoli if the latter wins at Torino.

Since Serie A was founded in 1929, no club has won more than five straight titles. Juventus won five straight from 1931-35, Torino did it from 1943-49 (including a season that was canceled because of World War II), and Inter Milan did it from 2006-10.

If Juventus fails in the capital, it is likely to secure the title next weekend, at home to relegation-threatened Crotone.

Between those two matches, it faces Lazio in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday. Juventus then plays Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3.

Elsewhere, AC Milan is still looking for its first win under its new owners and it travels to Atalanta, while Inter Milan hosts Sassuolo in its first match since sacking coach Stefano Pioli. Youth team coach Stefano Vecchi will be in charge.

- By Daniella Matar in Milan.

SPAIN

Real Madrid has its toughest remaining challenge in the title race on Sunday when it hosts fourth-placed Sevilla for its final league game at home this season.

Madrid needs a victory to keep its fate in its own hands as the side bids for its first title since 2012.

Madrid and Barcelona are level on points atop the standings, with Barcelona ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker. But Madrid still has three games to play, while Barcelona has two.

Barcelona visits Las Palmas at the same time on Sunday.

Barcelona's last game is at home against mid-table Eibar, while Madrid has games at Celta Vigo and Malaga.

Sevilla needs at least a draw in its final two matches to secure fourth place and a qualification spot for the Champions League.

- By Tales Azzoni in Madrid.

FRANCE

Although Monaco's European dream is over after losing to Juventus in the Champions League semifinals, winning the French league seems an inevitable reality.

Monaco can seal the title on Sunday if it beats Lille at home and defending champion Paris Saint-Germain fails to win at Saint-Etienne.

Monaco has thrilled Europe with its attacking football, scoring 150 goals in all competitions and needing just two more to reach 100 in the league.

Saint-Etienne, an industrial city with a loyal fan base of fervent supporters, is one of the toughest away trips in Ligue 1. The atmosphere at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard will be even more emotionally charged due to it being hugely popular coach Christophe Galtier's last home game in charge.

Galtier is stepping down at the end of the season after nearly eight years in charge of "Les Verts" (The Greens), and would like nothing more than to bid farewell to home fans with a win against PSG.

- By Jerome Pugmire in Paris.

NETHERLANDS

Feyenoord has one final chance to grab its first Eredivisie title since 1999 when it plays Heracles Almelo in Rotterdam on Sunday. Archrival Ajax could win its 34th title if Feyenoord slips up for a second weekend straight.

Going into the last round, Feyenoord has a one-point lead over Ajax, which takes on Willem II in Tilburg on Sunday.

Feyenoord missed the chance to secure its 15th Dutch title last Sunday in a nervy 3-0 defeat at Excelsior, disappointing tens of thousands of fans who gathered in downtown Rotterdam and at Feyenoord's home stadium, De Kuip, ready to celebrate.

- By Mike Corder.

GERMANY

With the title already wrapped up by Bayern Munich and the Champions League qualification places settled, excitement in the Bundesliga is at the other end of the table with six sides still fighting to avoid relegation with two rounds to go.

One of Ingolstadt, Hamburger SV, Mainz, Wolfsburg, Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen will go down automatically and one will have a playoff against the side that finishes third in the second division for a topflight place next season. Darmstadt is already relegated.

Ingolstadt, which faces Freiburg away on Saturday, is the worst-placed side, four points from safety.

Hamburg, in the playoff place, faces Schalke away before its potential all-or-nothing clash against Wolfsburg at home on the final weekend.

Mainz, level with Hamburg on points, hosts local rival Eintracht Frankfurt, while 2009 champion Wolfsburg hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach, and Augsburg hosts Borussia Dortmund. Leverkusen faces a high-stake Rhine derby against local rival Cologne.

- By Ciaran Fahey in Berlin.

PORTUGAL

Benfica can win a fourth straight Portuguese league for the first time.

A win on Saturday against Vitoria Guimaraes, a team it has beaten the last seven times at home, will be enough to give Benfica an unsurmountable lead ahead of the last round.

Benfica is five points ahead of rival FC Porto with two matches to go. Porto hosts Pacos Ferreira on Sunday.

Porto was the last team to win four consecutive titles, from 2006-09. It also won five in a row, from 1995-99.