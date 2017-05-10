Breaking News Bar
 
NFL promotes Alberto Riveron to head of officiating

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The NFL has promoted Alberto Riveron to its head of officiating.

Riveron was the senior director of officiating under Dean Blandino, who left the NFL last month.

A nine-year game official and former referee, Riveron was born in Cuba. He moved with his family to Miami at age 5, began as an official in local youth leagues in 1977 and made his college officiating debut in 1990. He joined the NFL in 2004 and became the league's first Hispanic referee in 2008.

Riveron came off the field following the 2012 season to join the league office.

In further officiating moves Wednesday, the league appointed Russell Yurk as vice president of instant replay and administration. Wayne Mackie was appointed VP of officiating evaluation and development.

