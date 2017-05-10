Ducks end Game 7 woes, beat Oilers 2-1 to reach West final

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell during the first period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers center Drake Caggiula, second from left, celebrates with Patrick Maroon, left, and Connor McDavid after scoring past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, during the first period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Andrew Cogliano, left, scores past Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, and Oilers' Darnell Nurse during the second period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Andrew Cogliano, left, celebrates after scoring past Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot during the second period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Andrew Cogliano celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks ended their streak of five straight Game 7 losses with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years.

Andrew Cogliano scored the tying goal midway through the second period for the Ducks, who had blown a 3-2 series lead and lost a Game 7 on home ice in four consecutive seasons.

After a rally from an early deficit and a strong defensive performance to back John Gibson's 23 saves, the Ducks ended their ignominious streak and moved halfway to the franchise's second Stanley Cup title.

Anaheim will host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the conference finals Friday night.