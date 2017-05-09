Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois fraternities aim to prevent sexual assault

Associated Press
URBANA, Ill. -- New bylaws from the University of Illinois fraternities' governing board will require all chapters to train their members on how to intervene to prevent sexual assault.

The News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pYSTMt ) reports the change from the university's student-run Interfraternity Council requires all 42 campus fraternities to teach every second-year member about "bystander intervention" in addition to the two sexual-assault-prevention programs already mandated for all students on campus.

The council suggests that chapters use the "ICARE" program offered by the university. Some fraternities and other groups already use the program voluntarily.

Fraternities will also be able to use programs designed by their national organizations.

IFC president David Kessler says education alone won't eliminate the problem but that it'll better equip fraternity members to intervene when they see people in compromising situations.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

