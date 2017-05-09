Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 5/9/2017 1:23 PM

Railroad says it's taken steps to thwart Chicago gun thieves

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This April 2015 photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago shows several guns that were stolen by street gangs from a train stopped in Chicago. The guns had been en route from New Hampshire weapon maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. to Spokane, Wash. The photo entered into evidence in the April 2017 trial of one suspect in the case. Norfolk Southern that operates a rail yard in a high-crime part of Chicago where thieves stole 150 guns in recent years says in a letter to Sen. Dick Durbin it has implemented new measures to thwart gun thieves. (U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago via AP)

    This April 2015 photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago shows several guns that were stolen by street gangs from a train stopped in Chicago. The guns had been en route from New Hampshire weapon maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. to Spokane, Wash. The photo entered into evidence in the April 2017 trial of one suspect in the case. Norfolk Southern that operates a rail yard in a high-crime part of Chicago where thieves stole 150 guns in recent years says in a letter to Sen. Dick Durbin it has implemented new measures to thwart gun thieves. (U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By MICHAEL TARM
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A railway says it has implemented new security measures at a Chicago rail yard where thieves stole 150 guns in recent years, most of which ended up in the hands of drug dealers and gangs.

Norfolk Southern wrote in a May 4 letter to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin that among the measures it put in place for the South Side yard as of April 1 are rules requiring better train-cargo locks.

Durbin had written to the railroad on March 14 in response to an Associated Press report about the guns that were stolen from its rail yard, which he said jeopardized the public's safety.

The Senator's office provided the railroad's letter of response to the AP this week.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account