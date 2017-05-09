Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/9/2017 10:49 PM

Zhang Yimou says 'Great Wall' story may have been too weak

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIJING -- Chinese director Zhang Yimou says the disappointing U.S. performance of the biggest budget China-U.S. co-production to date, "The Great Wall," may have been down to a weak story.

Nevertheless, Zhang called the fantasy epic a "first step" in such collaborations and hoped filmmakers wouldn't be put off.

He told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the film's cast was good and star Matt Damon was "splendid." In addition to possible weakness in the story, Zhang said he and others behind the film may simply have not done a "good job."

Producers had hoped the movie with a $150 million production budget could buck the trend of China-U.S. co-productions failing to make a splash in both countries. In China, it pulled in $171 million. In the U.S. it made $45 million.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account