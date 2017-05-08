Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 5/8/2017 7:00 AM

Yankees-Cubs heading to 18th inning

  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after being hit by a pitch from New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago.

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are tied at 4 heading to the 18th inning in the majors' longest game of the season by innings.

The teams have combined for 46 strikeouts, a major league record for any game.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before it rallied in the ninth against Aroldis Chapman, who helped the Cubs win the World Series last year for the first time since 1908. Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez each singled in a run before Chapman hit slumping slugger Anthony Rizzo on his left wrist with the bases loaded on his 36th pitch, forcing home the tying run.

The majors' previous longest game of the season was the Mets' 9-8 victory over the Marlins in 16 innings on April 13.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

