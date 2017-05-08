Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/8/2017 8:31 AM

Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today'

  • FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, former NFL player Nate Burleson is interviewed during a media availability on set at the at NFL Network studios in Culver City, California. CBS is making another change to its cast for the âNFL Todayâ show on Sundays, adding Nate Burleson to replace Bart Scott. Burleson is the second newcomer to the program, although Phil Simms is moving from the broadcast booth to the studio. That switch was announced last month.

NEW YORK -- CBS is making another change to its cast for the "NFL Today" show on Sundays, replacing Bart Scott with Nate Burleson.

Burleson is the second newcomer to the program, with Phil Simms moving from the broadcast booth to the studio. That switch was announced last month.

Burleson played 11 NFL seasons as a wide receiver for the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions. He is the only player in NFL history to have three punt returns of 90 or more yards.

He is co-host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network, and will remain in that role in addition to his work at CBS. CBS announced his new role Monday.

Burleson joins host James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Simms on "NFL Today."

