updated: 5/8/2017 8:24 AM

Nadal's debut in Madrid delayed because of ear infection

Associated Press
MADRID -- Rafael Nadal's debut at the Madrid Open has been pushed back a day because of an ear infection.

Organizers say Nadal will play his opening match on Wednesday because of the ailment that has been bothering him since Friday.

The four-time champion says the infection "is nothing important" but is a "little bit painful."

Nadal will play his second-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. Nadal had a bye in the first round.

The fifth-ranked Spaniard has won two consecutive titles on clay, the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. His last title in Madrid was in 2014.

