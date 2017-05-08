MRI on Mike Trout's tight hamstring looks normal, Angels say

hello

Los Angeles Angels' Martin Maldonado, left, celebrates his home run with Mike Trout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- An MRI exam on Mike Trout's tight left hamstring shows no damage or problems, Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler says.

Trout got the exam after sitting out for the third time in four games Sunday.

The Angels requested the MRI to "have a thumbprint moving forward" on the two-time AL MVP's leg, Eppler said Monday, and the images came back "clean and normal."

The Angels open a three-game series at Oakland on Monday.

Trout missed only three games in each of the past two seasons. He hasn't missed more than five games in a season since his AL Rookie of the Year campaign in 2012, which he began in the minor leagues.

Trout was the AL's player of the month for April after batting .364 with 18 RBIs.