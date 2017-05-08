Padres hit 3 HRs while Cahill, 'pen hold Rangers in check

hello

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus gets back to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego. The play was overturned upon review. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus reacts after being called out, caught off the base by San Diego Padres starting pitcher Trevor Cahill during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego. The play was overturned upon review. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo watches his home run hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego. Associated Press

San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges watches his home run hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego. Associated Press

SAN DIEGO -- Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night.

The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak.

Cahill (3-2) allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to win his third straight decision over four starts. He was making his third start at Petco Park for his hometown Padres.

The right-hander didn't allow a hit until Carlos Gomez singled to left on a soft liner with one out in the fourth. Cahill struck out seven and walked five.

Nick Martinez (0-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings.