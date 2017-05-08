Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 5/8/2017 10:58 PM

Padres hit 3 HRs while Cahill, 'pen hold Rangers in check

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges watches his home run hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego.

    San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges watches his home run hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego.
    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo watches his home run hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego.

    Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo watches his home run hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego.
    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus reacts after being called out, caught off the base by San Diego Padres starting pitcher Trevor Cahill during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego. The play was overturned upon review.

    Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus reacts after being called out, caught off the base by San Diego Padres starting pitcher Trevor Cahill during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego. The play was overturned upon review.
    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus gets back to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego. The play was overturned upon review.

    Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus gets back to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017, in San Diego. The play was overturned upon review.
    Associated Press

 
By BERNIE WILSON
Associated Press
 
 

SAN DIEGO -- Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night.

The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak.

Cahill (3-2) allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to win his third straight decision over four starts. He was making his third start at Petco Park for his hometown Padres.

The right-hander didn't allow a hit until Carlos Gomez singled to left on a soft liner with one out in the fourth. Cahill struck out seven and walked five.

Nick Martinez (0-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account