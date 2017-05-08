Retiring Justice Rucker: Time on court "exciting, humbling'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Retiring Indiana Supreme Court Justice Robert Rucker was awarded one of the state's highest civilian honors during a farewell ceremony where he called his legal career and time on the high court "an exciting and humbling journey."

More than a dozen of Rucker's relatives joined Gov. Eric Holcomb and others for Monday's retirement celebration at the court's Statehouse courtroom in Indianapolis.

Holcomb presented the 70-year-old Rucker with a Sagamore of the Wabash award, calling him "a trailblazer and a unifier."

Rucker is retiring Friday after 26 years on the bench. He was named to the court in 1999 by Democratic Gov. Frank O'Bannon, becoming only its second black justice ever.

Holcomb has until late June to choose one of three finalists chosen by a state commission to succeed Rucker.