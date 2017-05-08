Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/8/2017 2:26 PM

Woman stuck on plane to California rather than Paris

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEWARK, N.J. -- United Airlines has apologized to a French woman after she wound up on a plane to San Francisco instead of Paris from a New Jersey airport.

WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2pX53Gh ) Lucie Bahetoukilae was scheduled to fly from Newark to Paris last month. Bahetoukilae, who only speaks French, ended up in San Francisco after boarding a plane at the gate that corresponded with her ticket.

Bahetoukilae's niece, Diane Miantsoko, says United made a last-minute gate change that her aunt missed. Miantsoko says United staffers scanned her aunt's ticket and seated her in an open seat anyway.

She eventually made it to Paris after an 11-hour layover in San Francisco and 28 hours of travel.

United says it apologized "for this unacceptable experience," and that it's working to prevent it from happening again.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account