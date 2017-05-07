Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/7/2017 7:54 AM

Rai says it wasn't an employee who racially insulted Benatia

  • Juventus's Medhi Benatia is chased by Torino players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

  • Juventus' Medhi Benatia, left, and Torino's Andrea Belotti vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

ROME -- Italy's national broadcasting company has denied that one of its employees made a racist insult toward Juventus defender Medhi Benatia.

Benatia was being interviewed on a Rai television show after Saturday's 1-1 draw against Torino and the Morocco international was connected to the studio through an earpiece when he heard the insult.

Rai released a statement on Sunday saying it is "sincerely sorry for the deplorable incident of racism" but having looked into the matter "can exclude that the unacceptable phrase was uttered by a dependent of the company."

It adds "the investigation will continue."

The insult was not broadcast but Benatia heard it and asked "who said that? I heard someone talking in the background. They insulted me."

The Rai presenter then cut short the interview because of "technical difficulties."

