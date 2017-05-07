Milner misses penalty as Liverpool held 0-0 by Southampton

Liverpool's James Milner, left, and Southampton's Dusan Tadic battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

Liverpool's James Milner misses a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England -- James Milner's perfect record from the penalty spot ended at a crucial time in the Premier League season for Liverpool in a 0-0 draw against Southampton on Sunday, damaging his team's quest for Champions League qualification.

The left back scored from his first seven spot kicks this season but his eighth attempt was saved by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster in the 66th minute of a lackluster game at Anfield. It was Milner's first penalty miss in the Premier League since 2009.

The point lifted Liverpool back into third place above Manchester City, but this was a missed opportunity in its bid to finish in the top four and return to Europe's elite competition next season.

Southampton defended deep and in numbers, and barely ceded a chance to a Liverpool side that played too narrow and was predictable going forward.

Liverpool has picked up only two points from its last three games at Anfield and is struggling without injured top scorer Sadio Mane.

The Reds have two games left, away to West Ham and at home to Middlesbrough, but can still be caught by City, Manchester United and Arsenal.