Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 5/7/2017 9:53 AM

Zverev beats Pella 6-4, 6-3 to win BMW Open title in Munich

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MUNICH -- Alexander Zverev defeated Argentine qualifier Guido Pella 6-4, 6-3 to win the BMW Open and his first title on home soil Sunday.

The 20-year-old Zverev fired eight aces and converted three of eight break points to win in 1 hour, 12 minutes for his third career title.

The 158th-ranked Pella was bidding to become the first qualifier to win the Munich title since Martin Klizan in 2014. It was his second ATP Tour final after losing to Pablo Cuevas in Rio de Janeiro last year.

The third-seeded Zverev, who won in St. Petersburg last year and took his second title in Montpellier in February, lost his only other final in Germany to compatriot Florian Mayer in Halle last year.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account