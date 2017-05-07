Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 5/7/2017 9:51 AM

Sharapova not worried yet about Wimbledon wild card

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MADRID -- Maria Sharapova would love to compete at Wimbledon but the Russian says she is not yet worried about whether she will be awarded a wild card following her doping ban.

After moving into the second round of the Madrid Open on Sunday, Sharapova said Wimbledon in July is "just too far down the line."

Sharapova defeated Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia in three sets for her fourth victory since serving a 15-month ban for testing positive for meldonium. She was eliminated in the semifinals in Stuttgart last month in her first tournament since the ban.

Sharapova said "these tournaments are really important. The match play that I have, getting myself in these situations, getting out of them, will ultimately help me for those big events whether I'm in there or not."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account