updated: 5/7/2017 12:19 PM

Carreno Busta beats Muller to win Estoril Open title

Associated Press
ESTORIL, Portugal -- Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain defeated Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 6-2, 7-6 (5) Sunday to win the Estoril Open.

Carreno Busta, who lost last year's final to fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, dominated the decisive points in the tiebreaker to win his third career title.

It was the second final this year for the 21st-ranked Carreno Busta, who lost the Rio de Janeiro title to Dominic Thiem. His other two titles were won last year in Moscow and Winston-Salem.

The 25-year-old Carreno Busta didn't drop a set all week, with victories over Almagro, fifth-seeded Tommy Robredo and fourth-seeded David Ferrer.

The 33-year-old Muller, who was seeded third in Estoril, was chasing his second title.

Muller and Carreno Busta will now play in the Madrid Open, which is already underway.

