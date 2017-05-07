Mike Trout sits out for 2nd straight day to rest hamstring

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout sits in the dugout with teammates during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Seattle. Trout was not in the starting lineup. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout is out of the Los Angeles Angels' starting lineup for the second straight day to rest his tight left hamstring.

Trout sat out for the third time in four games, but the AL MVP says he expects to play Monday at Oakland.

Cameron Maybin took Trout's place in center field when the Angels wrapped up a series with Houston on Sunday.

Trout also missed Saturday's game against the Astros and Thursday's game at Seattle to rest his leg. He extended his hitting streak to 17 games Friday.

Trout was the AL's player of the month for April after batting .364 and driving in 18 runs.

