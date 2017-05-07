Breaking News Bar
 
5/7/2017

Danladi scores 1st goal, Minnesota United upsets Sporting KC

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Abu Danladi scored his first career MLS goal and added an assist and Minnesota United stunned Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Sunday.

Sporting KC (5-2-3) began the day in a first-place tie atop the Western Conference with FC Dallas while Minnesota has struggled in its expansion season, entering 10 points behind Kansas City.

Dablani struck first for Minnesota United in the 22nd minute. The rookie forward and first overall selection in the 2017 MLS Draft streaked through the center of the box, took a pass from Miguel Ibarra, and hammered it through. Christian Ramirez added the insurance goal for Minnesota with a header in the 39th minute, set up by Danladi and Ibarra.

The match is the first time this season Sporting KC has trailed by two goals, and the first time Minnesota United led an opponent at the half.

With the victory, Minnesota United (3-5-2) jumped from 10th to seventh in the conference standings.

