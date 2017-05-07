Breaking News Bar
 
Preds reach 1st Western final in team history, ousting Blues

  Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, gets a new water bottle during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, gets a new water bottle during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok, of Sweden, right, falls back during a face-off with St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Sobotka (71), of the Czech Republic, during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok, of Sweden, right, falls back during a face-off with St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Sobotka (71), of the Czech Republic, during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) slows down Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) as Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) watches during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) slows down Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) as Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) watches during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, is defended by St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny (26) during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, is defended by St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny (26) during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) collide during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) collide during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates with Vladimir Tarasenko (91), of Russia, and Colton Parayko (55) after Stastny scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates with Vladimir Tarasenko (91), of Russia, and Colton Parayko (55) after Stastny scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7), of Switzerland, blocks a shot by St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia, during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7), of Switzerland, blocks a shot by St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia, during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  The country group Lady Antebellum performs the national anthem before Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. From left to right, are: Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley.

    The country group Lady Antebellum performs the national anthem before Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. From left to right, are: Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley.
    Associated Press

 
By TERESA M. WALKER
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ryan Johansen scored the game-winning goal 3:15 into the third period, and the Nashville Predators advanced to their first Western Conference final in franchise history Sunday by beating the St. Louis Blues 3-1 to take the series in six games.

The Predators won their ninth straight playoff game in Nashville going back to last postseason.

Goalie Pekka Rinne made 23 saves and had an assist. Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-netter with 60 seconds left.

Nashville will play either Anaheim or Edmonton.

Paul Stastny scored for St. Louis, which fell short of a second straight conference final.

