updated: 5/7/2017 6:56 PM

MLS Capsules

By Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- Abu Danladi scored his first career MLS goal and added an assist and expansion side Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Sunday.

Sporting KC (5-2-3) began the day in a first-place tie atop the Western Conference with FC Dallas, while Minnesota (3-5-2) has struggled in its first season.

Dablani struck first in the 22nd minute. The rookie forward and first overall selection in the 2017 MLS draft streaked through the center of the box, took a pass from Miguel Ibarra, and hammered it through.

Christian Ramirez added a goal on a header in the 39th minute.

NEW YORK CITY 3, ATLANA UNITED 1

NEW YORK -- Rodney Wallace had a goal and had two assists, David Villa added a goal and an assist as New York City beat Atlanta.

Maximiliano Moralez also scored for New York City (5-3-1).

Carlos Carmona scored for Atlanta (3-4-2).

