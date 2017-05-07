IN Forecast

IN Forecast for Tuesday, May 9, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Mostly sunny;60;43;NE;4;50%;25%;7

Auburn;Mostly sunny, cool;58;34;NW;6;43%;0%;7

Bloomington;Partial sunshine;62;51;SE;5;61%;81%;6

Columbus;Mostly sunny;62;50;SSE;5;55%;72%;7

Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny;62;47;NNW;3;49%;72%;7

Elkhart;Mostly sunny, cool;56;34;N;8;46%;1%;7

Evansville;An afternoon shower;70;58;S;5;59%;66%;4

Fort Wayne;Mostly sunny, cool;58;35;NNW;7;45%;0%;7

Gary;Cool with sunshine;53;43;E;5;48%;56%;7

Goshen;Mostly sunny, cool;57;34;N;8;46%;0%;7

Huntingburg;Clouds and sun;65;55;SSE;4;63%;72%;5

Indianapolis;Mostly sunny;60;47;SSW;5;52%;69%;7

Knox;Mostly sunny;57;37;ENE;6;46%;11%;7

Kokomo;Mostly sunny;59;42;NNW;6;53%;30%;7

Lafayette;Mostly sunny;60;44;NE;3;60%;61%;7

Muncie;Mostly sunny;61;41;NE;6;45%;23%;8

Peru;Mostly sunny;59;39;NNE;7;51%;23%;7

Shelbyville;Mostly sunny;62;49;SSW;5;50%;68%;7

South Bend;Mostly sunny;55;34;NE;7;46%;1%;7

Terre Haute;Partly sunny;65;52;S;5;59%;81%;6

Warsaw;Mostly sunny;56;34;N;7;46%;2%;7

