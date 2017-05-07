Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/7/2017 9:20 AM

US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks monuments review

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BRADY McCOMBS
Associated Press
 
 

SALT LAKE CITY -- U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is set to start a four-day Utah trip to assess whether the designation of 3.2 million acres of national monuments in the state's southern red rock region should be scaled back or rescinded.

Zinke arrives in Salt Lake City Sunday to launch the re-evaluation of the new Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

His visit comes after an executive order signed last month by President Donald Trump's called for a review of 27 national monuments established by several former presidents.

The Bears Ears monument is a source of ire for Utah's conservative leadership and is a top review priority.

Zinke must make a recommendation on that monument by June 10 ahead of a final report about all the monuments.

