Homes evacuated in northern Indiana town after gas leak

FLORA, Ind. -- Authorities evacuated several homes in a northern Indiana town after workers struck a natural gas line, causing a gas leak.

Flora Assistant Fire Chief Todd Trent tells WLFI-TV (http://bit.ly/2qQvOZU ) that about a dozen homes were evacuated Sunday afternoon after contractors struck a two-inch gas line owned by Northern Indiana Public Service Co.

Trent says NIPSCO crews who were the first on the scene in the Carroll County town about 60 miles north of Indianapolis were unable to immediately fix the leak. He says power has been disconnected from several homes in the area as a precaution.

Trent says that once the leaking gas line is repaired, crews will check the affected homes to make sure gas levels are normal.

