Jozy Altidore's PK gives Toronto 1-0 win over Seattle

Seattle Sounders midfielder Clint Dempsey, left, kicks the ball in front of Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, left, walks away as teammates greet Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, right, after Altidore scored on a penalty kick in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, center, leaps to grab the ball next to Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, right, as Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem (21) looks on, in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei can't stop a penalty kick goal scored by Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Jozy Altidore earned and scored on a penalty kick early in the first half, and short-handed Toronto FC beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday in a rematch of last year's MLS Cup final.

Altidore was the best player on the field even with his side playing minus star Sebastian Giovinco, and starters Victor Vazquez and Eriq Zavaleta. Even though Seattle dominated possession, Altidore and Toronto had the best chances at goal and earned a minor bit of payback for last year's cup final.

Altidore's goal came in the 23rd minute after he was chopped down from behind by Seattle defender Roman Torres in the penalty box. Altidore calmly put his shot into the right corner of the net as Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei went the opposite direction.

The loss ended Seattle's 14-game home unbeaten streak.