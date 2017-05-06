Candidate for secretary of Army pulls out amid controversy

Breaking News Bar
 
  • FILE â" In this April 9, 2013, file photo, state Tennessee Sen. Mark Green participates in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Green, President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isnât fit to lead the service, a senator wounded in combat said Friday as scrutiny over the nomination intensified. Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm during the Iraq war, said sheâs opposing Greenâs nomination over his insensitive remarks and attitudes toward LGBT Americans and Muslims.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, then-Sen.-elect Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., smiles as she celebrates her win over incumbent Sen. Mark Kirk, during her election night party in Chicago. President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isnât fit to lead the service, a senator wounded in combat said Friday as scrutiny over the nomination intensified. Duckworth, who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm during the Iraq war, said sheâs opposing Mark Greenâs nomination over his insensitive remarks and attitudes toward LGBT Americans and Muslims.

    Associated Press

 
By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary withdrew his nomination on Friday in the face of growing criticism over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, said in a statement that "false and misleading attacks" against him had turned his nomination into a distraction.

"Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain," Green said, expressing "deep regret" over the decision.

Green is the second Trump nominee for Army secretary to withdraw. The move to step aside came after a video began circulating of remarks Green gave in Stepember to a tea party group in Chattanooga.

