Rivers start to drop, but flood crisis isn't over yet

An Alton Public Works employee lowers another section of a new plastic flood barrier into place Tuesday May 2, 2017, in Alton, Ill., as a hose pumps water from the basement of a nearby business into the road. Flood warnings remain for large sections of central and southern Illinois after weekend storms brought several inches of rain. (John Badman/The Telegraph via AP) Associated Press

A woman looks out at the flooded intersection of Interstate 44 and Highway 141, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in this from the top floor of the Drury Inn in Valley Park, Mo.. The flooded Meramec River has shut down all traffic at the intersection. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Workers from the Ardent Mills sandbag the entrance ahead of still rising Mississippi River floodwaters in Alton, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The high water marks of the two worst floods in Alton's history are painted on the side of the door at right. (John Badman/The Telegraph via AP) Associated Press

Workers from the Grafton, Ill., Public Works Department boat back to dry land Tuesday May 2, 2017, after moving some logs around on the riverfront. Flood warnings remain for large sections of central and southern Illinois after weekend storms brought several inches of rain. (John Badman/The Telegraph via AP) Associated Press

Homeowner Tom Bell, 71, left, and his friend Stan Erlinger take a break from sandbagging and flood preparation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Fenton, Mo. Bell is hoping that he is better prepared than he was in 2015, when the Meramec River did a great deal of damage to his home. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Barb Neels, 78, looks at the rising waters of the Meramec River on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Fenton, Mo. Neels has lived on Riverside Drive next to the Riverside Drive golf course for 55 years and says she has only seen flooding like this once, in the flood in 2015. Behind her is her son, Darryl Davidson. Many neighbor helped build a sandbag wall around her home. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

The Meramec River continues to rise and push flood waters higher around businesses, such as this scrap metal business at the intersection of Interstate 44 at Highway 141, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Valley Park, Mo. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

An aerial photo of Pocahontas, Ark. shows the Black River along U.S. 67 at the city's park. (David Mosesso/The Jonesboro Sun via AP) Associated Press

Waters flood the intersection of Interstate 44 and Highway 141, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in this from the top floor of the Drury Inn in Valley Park, Mo.. The flooded Meramec River has shut down all traffic at the intersection. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo, a boat carrying sandbags moves down South Central Avenue in Eureka, Mo. River levels are cresting in several Missouri communities as floodwaters slowly drain from the state, although forecasts for more rain could cause another round of damaging high water. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo, flood water from the Meramec River streams over a railroad bridge in Valley Park, Mo. River levels are cresting in several Missouri communities as floodwaters slowly drain from the state, although forecasts for more rain could cause another round of damaging high water. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- River levels are falling after record and near-record flooding in parts of the Midwest, but the crisis is far from over.

The troublesome Black River that runs from southeast Missouri into northeast Arkansas was down after cresting earlier this week in places like Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Pocahontas, Arkansas. But the mess left behind is substantial after the river reached record levels in both places.

The Meramec River in suburban St. Louis also is on the decline. A levee at Valley Park, Missouri, is holding, as is a sandbag levee consisting of 250,000 bags in nearby Eureka. Residents aren't breathing easy yet: More rain on Thursday will keep the river high for several days.