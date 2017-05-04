CNN's Van Jones signs with Jay Z's firm for activism

NEW YORK -- CNN's Van Jones is seeking more attention for his activist work by pairing with Jay Z's management firm Roc Nation.

The pundit announced the affiliation Thursday. He hopes the company's expertise in cultural influence helps his work in green initiatives, getting poor youngsters involved in the tech sector and training prison inmates in media skills.

Through his punditry, he's trying to bridge the partisan divide - even if that led to one of his roughest moments on CNN. He doesn't regret praising President Trump for part of a February speech, commentary that angered fellow liberals at the time.